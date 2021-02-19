Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Gives Little Sister Birdie Hilarious Hairdo: 'This Is What Happens When Your Brother Does Your Hair'

✖

Jessica Simpson has a budding stylist on her hands! The star shared a hilarious photo Thursday of daughter Birdie Mae, 23 months, rocking a cutting-edge hairstyle courtesy of big brother Ace, 7. Little Birdie looks off into the distance as she shows off the stiff ponytail sticking straight up from the top of her head, clearly gelled or sprayed into the gravity-defying 'do. "This is what happens when your brother does your hair," Simpson joked in the caption.

The singer's followers had some adorable comparisons to make in the comment section, with one person calling Simpson's daughter "Birdie Mae Lou Who!" Another wrote, "She’s a unicorn!!!!" as a third said of the two siblings, "He is a master stylist, with a divine little muse!" Simpson shares Ace, Birdie and 8-year-old daughter Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson, and told PEOPLE in September that it was absolutely precious how close her kids are.

"It's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs!" Simpson shared at the time. "The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.'" Simpson added that her youngest was "very observant" and "says hi to everybody."

"She'll stare you down for a bit and then, 'Hi. Hi.' She's so cute," gushed the mother-of-three "She's also a bruiser, she'll just go darting off in one second and you're like, 'Wait, how'd you get all the way over there?' It's crazy. They're growing up so fast."

Simpson's household is a busy one right now, as she works with Amazon for an unscripted docuseries and scripted coming-of-age series for IMDb TV inspired by her recent memoir, Open Book. The docuseries will feature exclusive footage from Simpson's life over the past decade and will touch on everything from her career trajectory to her sobriety journey and life with family at home. Simpson will executive produce the series with Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch. The scripted series will follow a fictionalized version of the actress' life in her 20s, following her as she comes of age, deals with divorce and discovers herself. Patrick Moran of PKM Productions is set to executive produce the show along with Simpson, Auslander, and Lynch with Amazon Studios.