Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Birdie Smiling Through a Sinus Infection

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo of her daughter Birdie Mae smiling even though she feels a little under the weather. The adorable 1-year-old is holding a sucker in an animal print outfit inside a doctor's office, and Simpson let her fans know that her daughter was battling a sinus infection. "Even a sinus infection can't keep this precious bucket of love from smiling #BIRDIEMAE," she captioned the sweet photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Simpson gave birth to her and husband Eric Johnson's third child in March 2019. At the time, she was surrounded by family, including her dad, Joe Simpson. The singer reportedly chose the name Birdie because it's a family name and Simpson thought it "sounded sweet." She first announced her name at her baby shower that was held earlier that year in January. The photo showed Simpson pose with her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell in front of a table piled high with presents, above which was a neon sign that read, "Birdie's nest."

In addition to Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson and Ace also share son Ace. Simpson revealed that both Maxwell and Ace were very curious about how motherhood works, saying at the time, "The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious. They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby."

Earlier this year Simpson gushed over Birdie's first word, revealing it was her brother's name. "Oh, she is the cutest," she told PEOPLE, complimenting how "observant" she is and that she "says hi to everybody." "It's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like crackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.'"

Simpson recently opened up to her fans about her struggle with alcohol. The mom of three said that she used to drink excessively and it eventually took over her life. In 2017, Simpson decided to sober up for not only herslef but also her kids. She said one year she was so drunk on Halloween, she didn't even remember how her kids got their costumes on — and that was the turning point for her. She vowed to never go back and got the help she needed and has not looked back.