Jessica Simpson Reveals Health Struggles During Challenging Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson is opening up about the difficulties of pregnancy as she awaits the birth of her third child.

Sharing a sunglass-wearing selfie on Sunday as she prepared to get some fresh air, Simpson revealed that she had to “walk out” her anxiety following a pregnancy riddled with bronchitis, sciatica pain, and extremely swollen feet.

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!” she wrote.

The mom-to-be-of-three has been open about the struggles accompanying her most recent pregnancy in the months since announcing that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting. On Jan. 17, the MTV alum took on the viral “10-year-challenge” when she shared a photo of her extreme foot swelling, requesting any remedies that fans may have up their sleeves.

“#tenyearchallenege,” she captioned the side-by-side photo of her feet.

After getting a round of advice from fans taking to the comments section, Simpson later revealed that she was giving cupping therapy a try. The method is an ancient Chinese massage therapy technique that is believed to increase blood circulation.

Simpson and Johnson announced the exciting news that they were expanding their family of four to a family of five back in September, revealing their other children – 5-year-old son Ace Knute and 6-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew – would be joined by a baby sister in just a few short months.

“SURPRISE…” she captioned a gallery of images showing Ace and Maxwell holding large black balloons surrounded by smaller pink balloons. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

In the months since the announcement, Simpson has taken her fans along with her on her pregnancy journey, frequently sharing new photos of her growing baby bump and lamenting about the hardships of being an expecting mom. Just last month, she took fans with her to her baby shower, sharing a number of photos from the exciting day and inadvertently revealing her baby girl’s name.

Sharing a photo of herself and daughter Maxwell standing amid a floral backdrop, Simpson captioned the post “Birdie’s Nest,” words that were reflected on a neon sign overhead. The words, which appeared in several other photos from the shower, immediately sparked speculation that Birdie would be the little girl’s moniker, something that sources later confirmed.