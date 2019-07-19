Jessica Simpson Posts Photo of Baby Birdie, and It’s All Dimples

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in March, and Simpson hasn’t hesitated to share plenty of adorable photos of her baby girl since her birth. One of her latest snaps of Birdie Mae is a black-and-white shot of the infant happily beaming at the camera, with the shot making it clear that Simpson’s youngest child is sporting a seriously cute pair of dimples.

“Today is a good day,” the designer captioned her post.

Along with Birdie Mae, Simpson and Johnson share daughter Maxwel, 7, and son Ace, 6, and Simpson told PEOPLE that parenting three kids under 7 is “no joke.”

“Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions,” she said. “They are all in such different phases now. There is a lot of dividing and conquering going on right now at our house.”

The mom of three shared that Maxwell is a regular social butterfly, Ace is “obsessed with sports” and Birdie Mae is just doing what all babies do — eating and sleeping.

“Birdie is so precious. She is a little smiley angel these days,” Simpson gushed. “It is the best thing in the world to see and feel her smile. It fills the room.”

Despite their hectic household, Simpson and Johnson always make sure to take a little bit of time for themselves each week.

“We typically download a movie and order dinner or do something super low-key to just connect,” Simpson explained. “Eric is the greatest motivator and connecting with him on morning walks is the most grounding part of my day.”

The 39-year-old added that walking has become an important part of her fitness regime since giving birth to Birdie.

“I am working really hard right now,” she told PEOPLE about her fitness goals post-baby. “It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.”

In May, Simpson let fans in on her fitness journey with a joking photo of herself wearing a rubber corset and struggling to touch her toes.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset,” she cracked in her caption. “The joy of postpartum.”

