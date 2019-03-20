Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Girl Birdie

Jessica Simpson has given birth to her third child, welcoming daughter Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson on Tuesday, March 19, with the infant weighing 10 lbs., 13 oz.

The Blast reports that the designer was surrounded by her family during the birth, including her dad, Joe Simpson. The name Birdie was reportedly chosen because it is a family name and Simpson thought it “sounded sweet.”

The 38-year-old originally revealed her daughter’s name with a photo from her baby shower, which was held in January. The snap saw Simpson pose with her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell in front of a table piled high with presents above which was a neon sign that read, “Birdie’s nest.”

Simpson and Johnson are also parents to 5-year-old son Ace, telling PEOPLE last year that her kids have plenty of questions about the upcoming addition to their family that leave their parents laughing.

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” she said. “They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby.”

Simpson added that she and Johnson “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

While carrying Birdie, Simpson continually updated fans on her difficult pregnancy, which saw her hospitalized for bronchitis four times in two months. She also endured a bout of incredibly swollen feet, which she joked about during her version of the recent “10-Year Challenge.”

Just one day before giving birth, Simpson shared an Instagram photo referencing the length of her pregnancy, writing “Jess-tation” alongside a shot of herself in a bikini that bared her baby bump.

The mom of three originally announced her pregnancy in September, sharing the news with two photos on Instagram. The first was a snap of Maxwell and Ace holding black balloons adorned with white polka dots.

“SURPRISE…” Simpson wrote.

The next shot saw the black balloons replaced with smaller pink ones, with Simpson revealing that she would be welcoming a daughter.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she shared in the caption. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston