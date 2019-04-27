Jessica Simpson Fans Can’t Get Enough of Baby Birdie in New Instagram Photo

Jessica Simpson fans are obsessed with her latest photo of her precious baby Birdie.

The former reality television personality took to Instagram Friday to share an adorable black and white image of 5-week-old Birdie Mae. The adorable image shows the adorable baby wearing a patterned sundress and giving the camera a tiny smile.

The baby can also be seen holding her hand to her chin, which displays her cute arms and cheeks, as PEOPLE first reported.

“Rollin’ into the weekend #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson wrote in the caption of the adorable post.

Fans and family members of Simpson’s took to the comments section of the photo, commenting on how adorable the infant looks.

“Angel baby [heart-eyes emoji],” Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson commented on the post.

“She is absolutely precious!! My daughter was born with the same strawberry mark on her forehead. The pediatrician called it an angle’s (sic) kiss. It faded by the time she was one but still to this day when she gets a fever it shows up!! I always tell her you were kissed by an angel!” one user boasted.

“Those delicious cheeks!! What a beautiful little princess,” Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert wrote.

“This baby is beautiful! Hope Floats is one of my favorites movies! Love the name Birdie,” another fan wrote.

“The rolls on her arms are the most amazing thing ever! She is so cute!!!” another Instagram user gushed.

The new image comes almost a week since Simpson and her family celebrated Easter with her family and shared a sweet image of all three of her children wearing adorable matching outfits.

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their daughter on Tuesday, March 19. News of the birth broke the next day, sharing a photo of her daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, meeting her baby sister.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson captioned the sweet post at the time. She and the former NFL player also share son, Ace Knute.

Shortly after the birth, a source told the outlet the lifestyle entrepreneur is settling in well to her new family of five.

“Jessica is feeling good. The baby is doing really well,” the insider revealed in March. “Birdie is perfect and Jessica is savoring every minute. They are elated. They are just soaking it all in.”

Maxwell and Ace “are so excited” and “can’t get enough of” their new baby sister, the source added.