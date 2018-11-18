Jessica Chastain Welcomes First Child With Husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Zero Dark Thirty star Jessica Chastain and her husband, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, recently welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Chastain, 41, famously keeps her private life out of the spotlight, but she was recently seen pushing a stroller while filming her new movie Eve in Boston, reports Page Six. She was also seen carrying their new baby, a daughter named Giulietta Passi Chastain, to a paediatrician’s office in New York’s Upper East Side earlier this week with Passi de Preposulo and a woman, who is possibly the baby’s nanny.

According to Page Six‘s sources, the baby girl is about four months old. Giuletta has already been to Paris to join her parents at the Christmas tree lighting at the department store Galeries Lafayette last week.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo started dating in 2012 and married at his family’s estate in Teviso, Italy in June 2017, notes Us Weekly.

“He’s a gentleman,” Chastain told W Magazine in 2015. “And that’s very important to me. He’s from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!”

In a January interview with WSJ Magazine, Chastain said she “never wanted to get married” before meeting Passi de Preposulo.

“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in,” Chastain told the magazine. “And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he’s worth celebrating.”

She later added, “I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him.”

Chastain is still finishing work on Eve, in which she plays the title character, a deadly assassin who travels around the world to hit high profile targets, reports Collider. When one of her missions goes wrong, she has to fight to survive. The cast also includes Colin Farrell, Geena Davis, John Malkovich and Common. It was directed by The Girl On The Train’s Tate Taylor and has yet to find a distributor.

Chastain is best known for her Oscar-nominated performances in The Help and Zero Dark Thirty, and starred in Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game last year.

Next year, Chastain appears in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, which hits theaters on June 7, and It: Chapter Two, which opens on Sept. 9. She also signed on to play country legend Tammy Wynette in George And Tammy, alongside Josh Brolin as George Jones.

Photo credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water