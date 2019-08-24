Jessa Duggar Reveals Rare Update on Daughter Ivy Jane, and Fans Will Want to Hear This

Jessa Duggar has offered fans a rare update on her daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald in her return to social media. The Counting On star posted a new photo of her infant, sharing the good news of her early life. Thankfully, it sounds like everything is going well.

Duggar posted her latest baby picture on Thursday, showing Ivy sitting in between her older brothers, Spurgeon Elliott and Henry Wilberforce. In the caption, she got to share a whole lot of good news with fans, confirming that everything is going well for the growing girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nearly 16lbs, and positively the sweetest disposition I’ve ever know in a baby,” she gushed. “She’ll be 3 months old next week. Where on earth has the time gone? How has 1/4 a year already passed?”

View this post on Instagram These three. ☺️💞 @ben_seewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 19, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

“Time slow down…” Duggar added, willing her daughter to stay a precious infant just a bit longer.

It was a welcome dose of good news on social media, and Duggar got many loving comments from friends, fans and of course her large family. The Duggar clan turned out in full force to compliment baby Ivy and Jessa herself as a young mother.

“Such a sweet little chunk,” Anna Duggar wrote.

“My little adorableness” added Jill Duggar.

“So sweet!” read a comment from Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s shared account.

Fans praised the baby as well, saying that Ivy reminded them so much of other babies in the family.

“She looks so much like Jinger’s baby,” one person noted.

“Oh my gosh Ivy Jane and Felicity favor a lot!!!” added another.

She looks a little like Lissy,” a third person commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

Ivy was born in May, at a healthy 7 pounds and 14 ounces. She was 20.5 inches long, in spite of the fact that she was born 10 days before her due date. At the time, Jessa admitted she had to switch up her birthing plan to adadpt to the unexpected circumstances. She ended up giving birth to baby Ivy at home with two midwives assisting her.

Jessa took several weeks off from social media following the birth of her baby, and she is still easing back into her online communities. She finally returned to Instagram on Monday, and so far she has shared just a few more looks at Ivy and her day-to-day life since.

With all of their moves, new babies and life updates, the Duggars are too busy for some of their big communal activities these days. In a recent Instagram post, Joy-Anna wrote about how rare family game nights have become.

“It’s hard to get all of us together now that we’re getting older and have our own schedules. Not all of us were able to make it tonight, but it was great catching up with the ones that were,” she wrote.