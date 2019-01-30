‘Jersey Show’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Sweet New Photo With ‘Mini Me’ Daughter

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has a mini meatball on her hands!

The Jersey Shore star spent some quality time with her “mini me,” 4-year-old daughter Giovanna, last week, showing off the mother-daughter similarities in a sweet photo of the two shared to Instagram. “Double trouble,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#minime.”

Her followers were quick to point out how much Giovanna looks like her mom, with one writing, “She looks just like you!” and another chiming in, “YOUR TWIN SERIOUSLY! God bless.”

Polizzi is also mom to 6-year-old son Lorenzo with husband Jionni LaValle, and the two Jersey Shore sweethearts are getting ready to welcome baby number three in 2019!

The MTV personality announced her third pregnancy on Thanksgiving, sharing a photo of her children cuddled up to an ultrasound with the caption, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

The couple revealed they were having a little boy not long after, with a baseball-themed gender reveal, which Polizzi said on her YouTube channel was “more for the family.”

It came as no surprise to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans that Snooki was ready to become a mother all over again, with her chronicling her feelings about getting pregnant again on Season 2 of the MTV revival.

After feeling sick and vomiting, Polizzi enlisted the help of Jenni “JWoww” Farley to take a pregnancy test, thinking it was a sure sign of pregnancy. When it turned out negative, she was disappointed, she admitted.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” she said. “I’m just old and I can’t f—ing hang anymore.”

In August, she dropped an even more explicit hint in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying of her attempts to get pregnant, “I’m trying now. I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now, so…”

Snooki definitely has the support of her MTV co-stars, who all rallied to support her after the big announcement.

“I AM SO FREAKING EXCITED,” JWoww commented on the announcement, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added, “Congratulations Sis. Love yah.”

Sorrentino’s new wife, Lauren Pesce teased that she and her husband were looking to have a baby themselves once he finishes his 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion, writing, “Yay! So excited for you guys! more babies!”

Deena Cortese, who welcomed first son CJ in January, wrote, “They are going to be best friends!!!!! Love you meatball!!!!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi