Jennifer Lawrence Shows off Baby Bump While out With Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump while showing her support for abortion rights alongside Amy Schumer at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C. Saturday. The Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, posed alongside the comedian in a photo from the Women’s March protest shared to Instagram.

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here [Women’s March, Planned Parenthood] #rallyforabortionjustice [raised hands emoji]” wrote Schumer, mom to 2-year-old son Gene. Dressed in a blue jumpsuit, the I Feel Pretty star held a sign reading “Abortion Is Essential,” while Lawrence, clad in a checkered dress, held a sign reading, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Schumer has been open about her endometriosis diagnosis and subsequent hysterectomy in September after years of painful suffering. “All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she wrote on Instagram after her surgery. “I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s representative confirmed that same month that the Hunger Games star was pregnant with her first child. Lawrence and Maroney married in October 2019 in Rhode Island in a private ceremony attended by A-Listers such as Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen and Sienna Miller. After marrying, the two began discussing starting a family, a source told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited,” the insider continued. “Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers.”

Speaking on Catt Sadler’s Naked With Catt Sadler podcast later that year, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being [she had] ever met,” gushing, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just – this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s – you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”