Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spotted for First Time as a Married Couple

Jennifer Lawrence officially got married to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney, and The Daily Mail posted photos of the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress on her wedding day with Maroney. The photos are the first showing the a 34-year-old art dealer and Lawrence as husband and wife after they’d tied the knot. Lawrence wore a sparkly white Dior dress while Maroney sported a traditional tux with a black bow tie.

The couple wed on Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island, at an elaborate estate that was built in 1894 and is currently owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani. There were about 150 guests in attendance, including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen. On Friday, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Sienna Miller were among the celebrities spotted at the clambake rehearsal dinner.

The couple officially started dating in June 2018. In February, a rep for Lawrence confirmed that the two were engaged after she was seen at dinner wearing a massive engagement ring. Maroney is not at all a public figure, unlike Lawrence’s previous boyfriends — Darren Aronofsky, the director whom she worked with on Mother! and X-Men: First Class co-star Nicholas Hoult, whom she dated for several years.

The menu reportedly included a leg of aged beef served with forager’s sauce, or roasted fish with herbs and lemon-butter as the main course. It was cooked up in a massive wood-burning barbecue. Sides including smoked pork belly with pickled apple, salted cod beignet, sweet potato flat cakes and Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk.

For dessert, the couple served their guests to s’mores and bread pudding. There was also a specialty cocktail that was made with gin and champagne and infused with lavender and cucumber.

In June, Lawrence was a guest on Catt Sadler’s Naked podcast and called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.” He really is, and he gets better,” she said.

When she was asked why she wanted to marry him, she said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said, talking about when she first met Maroney. She eventually got to the point where she “wanted to marry him,” she said. “We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”