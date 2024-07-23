Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence to Star in New Movie Together

This would be the first time the A-listers share the screen.

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence are set to share the big screen for the first time. Deadline reports the actors are currently in negotiations to star in the thriller, Die, My Love. Lynne Ramsay is serving as the directing. Ramsay also co-wrote the script with Enda Walsh.

Per an official description: the film is "set in a remote forgotten rural area and story follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis." It is unknown what character Pattinson would play.

Producing the project are Justine Ciarrocchi, Lawrence Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calderwood. Black Label Media is providing the film's financing.

Pattinson has recently been busy, recently starring alongside Christopher Nolan's Tenet opposite John David Washington. From there, he landed a role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. From his work in the project, he impressed Warner Bros wso much that they tapped him to star in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17. The latter is slated for release next year.

Per an official logline from IMDd, " To stop his substitute clone Mickey8 from supplanting him, Mickey7, an expendable robot, is dispatched to an icy planet to settle it."

The film is adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel. According to Deadline, Pattinson plays an "expendable" — "a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet — who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place." Other details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Ackie starred as Whitney Houston as in the estate's first authorized biopic released in 2021.

Pattison is helping Ho make history. The sci-fi film marks his first feature since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history. It also served as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars.