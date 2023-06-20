Jennifer Garner Sends Subtle Father's Day Message to Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner spent Father's Day with her own dear old dad this year, but she did not miss a chance to send a subtle holiday message to the father of her children, ex-husband Ben Affleck. In an Instagram post, the former Alias star shared a photo with her parents, whom she flew back home to visit. "Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job," then joking that she had to wear "jeans in church" because "I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't."

After sending her dad a loving message, Garner made a special "shout out" to Affleck. "No one loves their kids like you love ours," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day, Ben!" Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez also made a Father's Day post honoring, Affleck, who is the step-dad to her two children. The singer shared a shirtless photo of the actor to commemorate her "appreciation" for "daddy." In the post, Lopez shared a picture of what appears to be Affleck getting out of the shower, as well as a few other pictures of the Batman actor. "Happy Father's Day Papa," Lopex wrote. "And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying Garner in 2005. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the next few years, including actress Ana de Armas and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split. Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over summer 2022.