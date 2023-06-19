Jennifer Lopez Posts Shirtless Ben Affleck Photo for Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez went all out in a Father's Day post honoring her husband Ben Affleck, posting a shirtless photo of the actor to commemorate her "appreciation" for "daddy." In the post, Lopez shared a picture of what appears to be Affleck getting out of the shower, as well as a few other pictures of the Batman actor. "Happy Father's Day Papa," Lopex wrote. "And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying Garner in 2005. The couple shares two daughters and one son.

In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the next few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again in mid-2021 and finally said their I Do's in two separate ceremonies over summer 2022. During a Vogue interview, Lopez was approached with the notion that some fans were upset about her taking Affleck's last name, to which she responded with surprise. "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," she said. "But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

She also weighed in on the idea of Affleck taking her last name instead. "No! It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it," Lopez asserted. "It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that's okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it's romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I'm just that kind of girl."