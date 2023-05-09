Jennifer Garner Is Completely Transformed With New Red Hair for Magazine Cover Shoot

Jennifer Garner's latest magazine cover photoshoot will remind fans of her days on Alias. Garner wore six different hairstyles in a shoot for Allure, including a fiery red bob that left her unrecognizable. The Yes Day star also reflected on the challenges of being a parent in 2023 and called herself a "nightmare" as a first-time mom.

Hairstylist Adir Abergel used six wigs for Garner's shoot with photographer Tom Schirmacher, telling Allure he was focused on presenting the star in a new way. After working with Garner for 20 years, he knows his way around her "beautiful, healthy, luxurious hair," he said. This time, he knew simply changing her hair color would not be enough.

Abergel also had to change all six wigs in one day. It wasn't that difficult for a veteran like himself. "I apply a wig glue all along the hairline and let it dry for about 30 to 45 seconds before applying the wig, placing the wig lace directly on top of the area where I applied the glue," he explained.

In the accompanying interview, Garner shared the challenges of raising three children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The two were married from 2005 to 2018 and are parents to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. While they enjoy watching Affleck's movies, they aren't interested in Garner's.

"They don't mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom," Garner told Allure. "They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing."

Garner also has "a lot of faith" in her children, adding that it is "gnarly" growing up. "We didn't have the eyes on us that our kids have. I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn't have a shot," Garner, 51, said. "She couldn't have a free thought – I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

During the pandemic, Garner's Instagram page became a venue for her fun cooking reels, which built on her public persona as a "nice" celebrity. But that comes at a price because people tend to read into any attempt she might take to put up a bounder between herself and the public. She also noted that it is hard to be "nice" all the time.

"The problem is being recognized on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul," Garner told Allure. "I've definitely had days where I just can't do it. I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake. I'm an open book of a person."