‘House of Cards’ Adds Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane For Final Season

It's been announced that Oscar-nominated actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have been added to the cast of House of Cards for the shows final season.

While the majority of their roles are being kept under wraps currently, it was revealed by Deadline that they will be playing brother and sister.

They join Robin Write, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver, and veterans of the show who are returning for the sixth season.

Understandably, House of Cards is a top topic series for most as the numerous sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey that surfaced in the fall of 2017 have cast a shadow over the series.

In October of 2017, actor Anthony Rapp came out to allege that Spacey attempted to have sex with him at a party when he was a minor.

Rapp was not the only person to come forward and accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, but his allegations were the catalyst for the downfall of the actor's career, as following Rapp's claims many crew members from House of Cards came out to allege that Spacey had been inappropriate on set.

In spite of that, Netflix has decided, with Spacey having been fired and not being a member of the cast any longer, they will air the final season in 2018. A big factor for this decision was because so much work had already been done and they didn't want to abandon the hard work and long hours that the rest of the cast and crew put in.

As the first major Netflix original series, House of Cards led the charge in more ways than one. If you need proof of its initial success, in 2017 alone it was nominated for four Emmy awards.

At the end of season four, we saw that Tom Hammerschmidt, the former editor of The Washington Herald, was getting closer and closer to unveiling some of Frank Underwood's past corruptions.

Once the Underwoods found out, they mounted an incredible defense in the form of distracting the American public away from the story by manipulating a domestic terror situation that was already national news.

In 2017, season five debuted and completely changed everything.

No word on what the direction for the final season will be, or how they will handle Spacey's firing, but some have speculated that they may just kill his character off. Possibly retroactively, so that when the first episode starts it will have already happened.