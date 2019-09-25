Jenna Dewan Reveals First Baby Bump Photo Alongside Her Daughter With Channing Tatum

Shortly after Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, announced they will be having their first child together, Dewan took to social media to share the first shot of her baby bump. The former Shameless actress has a 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. Dewan’s photo was accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together! Thank you guys for all the love!”

In an interview with PEOPLE in which the couple formally announced their big news, Dewan told the outlet, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

The couple has been together for a year. Dewan and Kazee were first seen together last October with a source adding at the time that they had been seeing each other for a few months prior, too.

Dewan and Tatum parted ways in April of 2018. The split was far from ugly as the two made it clear when they announced the news that their bond wasn’t broken after their nine year marriage.

The announcement of their break-up came in an interview with PEOPLE where the two stated that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” the pair said. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Since then, Dewan and Kazee have found a good place in one another.

On Valentine’s Day, Kazee shined a light on their relationship with his Instagram post, which typically has been in the background as the two haven’t put their dating lives in the spotlight often.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he captioned the post. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”