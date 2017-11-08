Jenelle Evans ‘Extremely Depressed’ Over Custody Battle, Slams Mother

Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans went on a tweet-spree Thursday night and made a whole slew of revelations.

Evans’ tweets were brought on by frustration about being sued for emergency custody by Doris Davidson, the mother of Evan’s ex Nathan Griffith. Griffith is the father of Evans’ son Kaiser.

The tweets focused on her family receiving visits from Child Protective Services, defending her fiancé David Eason, slamming her mother for talking to press and revealing she’s going through depression because of the drama.

Evans quickly deleted most of the tweets, but PopCulture.com captured them before they were taken down.

CPS Revelations

The tweet-spree began with the MTV personality pushing back at fans who saying she wasn’t “doing good” at moment. She responded by saying that she’s “doing a damn good job” preventing her children from being taken away from her.

She then dished on the many times CPS has visited her home, with no dangers being found. She also clarified why Davidson allegedly filed for emergency custody.

“Let’s not forget to mention how you guys call CPS so many times they even have a copy of my book now and love to visit,” she wrote. “CPS hs been here and case closed every time. There’s a lot they are concerned about with the OTHER parent. This is why it was a ‘race’ to court.

“My son is not being treated right on his visits, so when I expressed that, it was a race to court.”

Criticism of Her Mother

Jenelle then set her sights on her mother, Barbara Evans. Barbara recently did an interview accusing Eason of being too aggressive while disciplining the children.

“We are handling this the best way we can as a family,” Evans wrote. “David’s the best thing that ever happened to me and my mother can’t seem to get over that. She’s going to tell you all EVERYTHING she can that’s bad in any way about David to ruin his reputation because I completely cut her out.”

“She’s lashing back at me by posting articles and selling stories about her own daughter because it’s a scream and cry for attention, but I don’t care. Now she’s going to also bring up evidence from the past that would have been used against me in the past and giving up all my info to my ex’s mom.”

Jenelle then added that Barbara “doesn’t have a damn thing to do” with her kids and “knows nothing” about her day-to-day life.

Depression

Evans wrapped up her string of messages with two final tweets that each focused on Eason’s and her own mental health.

“I will share to all my fans that I’ve been extremely depressed and upset. Please just let me be at this time.”

She followed up that tweet with a response to a follower that criticized Eason by saying he has “issues.”

Evans replied, “Doesn’t EVERYONE have issues?!”

