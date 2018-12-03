Jana Kramer Had ‘Tough Time’ Giving Birth

Jana Kramer’s delivery of her and husband Mike Caussin’s newborn son, Jace, wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies.

In a sneak peek of the couple’s live birth episode of their podcast, Whine Down, Caussin revealed that medical staff had to administer anesthesia and put Kramer under before the Caesarean section birth.

“You were having a tough time, so they had to knock you out,” Caussin said in a clip obtained by Us Weekly as Kramer prepared to undergo the C-section. “So I will record during the surgery and I will talk through it and hopefully, you know, Jace will cry for us and we’ll be able to hear him on here.”

The former NFL player gushed over his country singer wife for her strength during the complicated birth.

“I’m sorry that you had to feel that way and that they had to put you under, but I’m still here for you and I love you so much and I”m so proud of you,” he said. “You’re a rockstar. You’re the strongest woman in the world, and you’re amazing so don’t ever forget that. You’re doing a great job today, and you’re gonna be the best mom to our little boy, just as much as you’ve been to Jolie. So I love you and I will be in the room soon.”

In another snippet, Kramer gave listeners an update before delivering Jace.

“I’m hooked up to the monitors about to get my IV. Waiting in pre-op. It’s 5:54. Filled out all the paperwork,” she explained. “I feel really nauseous ’cause I haven’t eaten anything or drank since last night, so I’m feeling a little nauseous. Mike’s been on his phone.”

“I’m feeling like I need a coffee,” Caussin teased.

“I’m like, ‘If you say one more thing about food or drink, I’m gonna stab you,’” the “I Got the Boy” singer joked.

Kramer and Caussin welcomed their baby boy on Thursday, Nov. 29. “Our hearts are so full. And we are so thankful for our sweet rainbow baby boy,” she told Us Weekly. “We have been through quite the journey and we can’t wait to continue it as a family of 4!”

Kramer suffered a miscarriage in December 2017 before getting pregnant with Jace, and had suffered two other miscarriages before that.

In a video shared earlier this year, Kramer told fans that her pregnancy with Jace was the result of her and Caussin’s last embryo with in-vitro fertilization.

Later, she revealed that she would be recording a live podcast during Jace’s birth.

“My husband and I have always been an open book, so why not open the door to our delivery room?” she revealed.

Although they announced they were expecting a boy, the sex of the baby took Kramer by surprise.

“I was convinced it was a girl,” she previously said. “Like, absolutely convinced with how sick I’ve been and the cravings I’ve had. I was like, ‘OK, I’m definitely having another girl.’ And I kind of secretly wanted a girl because I never had a sister, so I always wanted to know what that was like.”

In addition to Jace, she and Caussin are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter Jolie.