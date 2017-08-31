Jamie-Lynn Sigler Bares ‘Poppin” Baby Bump in New Bikini Photo

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is “poppin’” into motherhood as she showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini on Tuesday. The actress snapped the full-body mirror selfie for fans while on vacation with her family in Hawaii.

The Sopranos actress, 36, shared a photo to Instagram stories of herself cradling her stomach. She sported a black and white bikini for the bathroom selfie with her makeup and hair products on full display in front of her.

She captioned the photo, “Poppin’.”

Sigler is now five months pregnant with her second child, so this trip to the Islands was likely the family’s babymoon vacation! She and professional baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Beau.

Hi. We live here now. A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 18 with a surprised face selfie and five pregnancy tests. “This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes,” she wrote to fans.

Ten days later, Sigler shared a gender reveal video on Instagram, showing Dykstra tossing a ball to Beau. When their son expertly nailed the ball, the family saw blue powder explode. Baby number two is a boy!

We are excited to announce, it’s a…… video and edit by @donatiennela ! 👼🏼 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Though the Loserville actress is five months pregnant, she recently opened up about her struggle with multiple sclerosis and her fear that she may never conceive. “In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant,” Sigler told Us Weekly. “But within the first month we found out we were!”

She also hopes her MS symptoms will subside, just as they did during her first pregnancy. “MS doesn’t make it any worse, it’s just more weight to carry and balancing that, ” she said. “But I’m very proactive with physical therapy, staying active and taking care of myself, not just for me and my life, but for my children, knowing I’ll be running around even more.”