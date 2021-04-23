Jack Osbourne Marks Major Milestone: 'It's Life on Life's Terms'

✖

Jack Osbourne is celebrating a major milestone. On Thursday, the 35-year-old former reality star revealed on Instagram that he is 18 years sober. He celebrated the occasion with an emotional post in which he reflected on his journey and offered words of encouragement to others on sobriety journeys.

Sharing a photo his 12-step program page commemorating the milestone 18 years sober, Osbourne, the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, wrote that "it's not that it gets easier or harder, It's just that it's life on life's terms. He went on to share that "if anyone is trying to get sober, know that it is possible if you are willing to do the work." He added that he is "sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me," signing off with the hashtag, "sober's better."

Osbourne for years now has been open about his addiction and his struggles to remain sober. Marking 17 years of sobriety last April, he said he got sober from drugs and alcohol when he "surrendered to the fact that I will never be a 'normal' drinker and that drugs and alcohol will only ever lead to bad things for me." Osbourne said he "went to meetings, worked steps, help newcomers and surrounded myself with strong sober people." He added that "the road map is simple but it doesn't make it easy." He further opened up about his sobriety earlier this year when he told Variety his experimentation with drugs and alcohol started when he was a teen struggling with depression, telling the outlet, "I was suffering from a lot of depression in my early teens, and I was drinking a lot." He also opened up the difficulties of going to rehab while living in the public eye.

"We're on The Osbournes in the middle of whatever season we were doing and I decided to go into treatment, and it becomes this very public thing at that point. And I just found it incredibly invasive and, morally, really inappropriate," he said. "I was 17 years old. And the stuff that was being written, and having photographers try and take photos of me while I'm in a medical facility. Such violations of someone's privacy while they're trying to get help."

Osbourne is not the only member of his family to struggle with addiction, with both his father and his sister, Kelly Osbourne, opening up about their own struggles to get and stay sober. Earlier this week, Kelly shared in an emotional post that she relapsed after four years of sobriety, telling her followers that "this is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what’s going on in my road to recovery." Kelly went on to write that she's "sober today" and will be "sober tomorrow."