‘Portals to Hell’ With Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Portals to Hell with Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman is coming back for Season 3, and fans now have an official premiere date for the new episodes. The frightening destination series will return to the Travel Channel on Saturday, April 9. The show will also be available on Discovery+, for subscribers of the streaming service.

“This is a creepy AF new season, twisted and wildly unexpected,” Osbourne said in a statement on the upcoming Season 3. “The locations were bottled up with activity that hit us almost immediately. The vibes were dark and tense, and there were many times when I was seriously scared of what we might encounter.” Weidman added, “These places had an intense energy you could feel the minute you walked in. Just being inside some of these buildings elicited an unexplainable physical discomfort. So many of the locations this season are just eerie and unnerving.”

Portals to Hell follows Osbourne and Weidman, a paranormal investigator, as they journey to notoriously haunted locations around the globe. The terrifying spots are not just shrouded by morbid pasts, but some of them are alleged to host portals leading toward spiritual realms. A synopsis of the new episodes shed some light on the season premiere, revealing, “Osbourne and Weidman travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, home to Hill View Manor – a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on after death. The sprawling complex has almost as many spirits as it does rooms.”

“Constant reports of scratching, chronic dizziness and shadow apparitions have turned the building’s new owner, Carrie, from a paranormal skeptic into a full-blown believer,” the synopsis continues. “With her original plans to turn the property into condos no longer viable, she is hoping Osbourne and Weidman can figure out what exactly is going on within Hill View’s walls. But to get to the bottom of what’s feeding the manor’s dark forces, the duo will first have to face the Creeper – a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims.”

In addition to Hill View Manor, Season 3 of Portals to Hell will find Osbourne and Weidman “exploring the shadowy corners of Detroit’s Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, the historic Savannah Theatre, Staten Island, New York’s Kreischer Mansion, Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin and the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary.” The new season will consist of eight fear-inducing episodes, which will air weekly at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the April 9 season debut. Fans can catch up on past episodes of Portals to Hell on the Discovery+ app.