'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Pregnant With Her First Child: Congrats to Dancer Paula Tonkovic

The Dancing With the Stars family is getting a little bigger. DWTS pro and winner Paula Tonkovic is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Filip Tonkovic, the couple sharing the exciting news with fans on social media on Sept. 12.

Tonkovic, who has appeared several seasons of Ples sa zvijezdama, the Croatian version of DWTS, and her husband made the announcement on Instagram, where they uploaded an adorable video showing Filip lightly poking the dancer's belly. While Tonkovic's belly appeared to deflate in the first clip, the second clip showed it remaining the same as hats reading "mom" and "dad" are placed on their heads and balloons and confetti drop down around them. When adult beverages are placed in their hands, Tonkovic's is humorously grabbed and replaced with a non-alcohol beverage. The couple captioned the post, "and then there were 3."

Tonkovic returned to social media just a few days later with a "pregnancy chronicles" post, the star sharing several images and videos of her pregnancy journey so far. In one photo, Tonkovic snapped a mirror selfie as she posed in a bikini, her baby bump on full display. She also shared a hilarious photo showing her struggles to fit into her jeans now that she is pregnant, Tonkovic using a hair tie to secure the button. She also joked in the post that their dog Nala is worried the little one on the way will "take her place."

This will mark the first baby for Tonkovic and her husband. The couple married in May 2022 after more than a decade together, the bride announcing their nuptials on social media at the time by sharing a romantic snap from their big day, writing, "it only took us 11 years... Mr. & Mrs. Tonkovic 27.5.2022." Marking their second wedding anniversary this year, she shared throwback photos from their relationship, writing, "4th grade in elementary school, 4th grade in secondary school and 2nd grade in marriage!"

Tonkovic is a professional dancer who has competed on several seasons of the Croatian version of Dancing With the Stars. She most recently competed in Season 11, which aired in 2023 and saw her paired with social media influencer Marco Cuccurin. The pair made it all the way to the finals, where they were crowned that season's winners.

News that Tonkovic is now set to add a new title to her credits, that of mother, was met with plenty of excitement and congratulations from her followers. Reacting to her pregnancy announcement, one person wrote, "Congratulations!!" Somebody else wrote, "Congratulations from the bottom of my heart!"