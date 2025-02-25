Inside Fox News Comic Kat Timpf’s Pregnancy Journey

Kat Timpf is counting down the days to her baby’s arrival. The pregnant Fox News host, 36, is expecting her first child with her husband Cameron Friscia. The couple married in May 2021 after first meeting via the dating app Raya years earlier, and announced over the summer that they would be growing their family. In the months since announcing her pregnancy, the Gutfeld! co-host has shared a few brief glimpses into her pregnancy journey.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images

Kat Timpf’s Pregnancy Announcement

Timpf announced her pregnancy in a July 31 op-ed for Fox News. In the piece – titled “My mom died 10 years ago this Election Day and I’m pregnant with my first child” – she reflected on entering into motherhood 10 years after the death of her own mother, emotionally writing that she was left feeling “sadness about there being one woman in particular whom I’ll never be able to share this connection with: my mom.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very excited to be pregnant. I’m lucky to be able to do this, and to do it as part of a relationship that has given me the kind of happiness, security, and peace I once doubted could have ever been possible for me,” she wrote. “Still, it’s felt cruel, at times disorienting, and a bit unfair to have to try and figure out how to be a mother when I can hardly remember what it’s like to have one. It’s not that I don’t remember her, of course. It’s just that, after Nov. 5, 2014, everything I’ve done, I’ve done without her.”

In the piece, Timpf also revealed that she learned she was pregnant in May 2024. Then 35, she explained hat her pregnancy was considered a “geriatric pregnancy,” and she “expected that I’d probably miscarry.” She also admitted that there “was never this exciting emotional rush of OMG, WE’RE GOING TO BE PARENTS!!!! Because I was far too aware of all the things that could go wrong to become intoxicated by such an impassioned reaction.”

Fox News Host Suffers Broken Hip

Timpf suffered numerous ups and downs throughout her pregnancy journey. In addition to marking the 10th anniversary of her mother’s death, the Fox News personality revealed in October that she was “on crutches right now because my doctor thinks I have a stress factor [sic] from being pregnant. And she wants me on crutches every moment that I’m not on stage.”

At the time she suffered the stress fracture, Timpf was three months out from her due date.

Kat Timpf and Her Husband Celebrate at Baby Shower

As she grew closer to her due date, Timpf and her husband celebrated their upcoming addition with family and friends at an “Emo/Pop Punk Baby Shower.” Timpf gave fans an inside look into the celebrations in a December Instagram post, which included a gallery of images from the event, including photos of the Fox News favorite and her husband, as well as new photos of Timpf showing of her baby bump.

Kat Timpf Hosts Gutfeld!

As she took on hosting duties on Gutfeld!, the long-running Fox News talk show on which she has appeared since its 2015 debut, Timpf quipped that she was “getting real lax w what I’ll allow myself to wear on TV.” In a photo shared to Instagram on Dec. 24, the pregnant Fox News personality posed with her colleagues on the Gutfeld! set, Timpf opting to keep things casual with a sweatshirt and sweatpants as she cradled her babby belly.

Timpf lamented that she was enduring “the longest pregnancy of all time” as she revealed she was “past my due date” in a video uploaded to Instagram on Feb. 11. In the clip, Timpf fired back at those questioning her pregnancy, telling her followers, “Yes, I’m still pregnant. Yes, I’m past my due date. Yes, this is the longest pregnancy of all time. No, I don’t need you to tell me to sleep all I can now because I’m not going to sleep for the next few years. Because one, I can’t sleep. Two, that’s not how sleep works.”

Timpf also addressed ongoing criticism over her decision to continue working so close to her due date, sharing, “Yes, I’m still working. No, I don’t want to stop working.” She also admitted that she was “excited” and “terrified.”

Kat Timpf Fires Back at “Trolls”Wildly Personal” Questions

During the final days of her pregnancy, Timpf was inundated by questions from fans, prompting her to issue a statement to X requesting privacy.

“Hi everyone! I am under the close care of a doctor, and I promise that both of us know and care far more about my health and the health of my own baby than any random online stranger does from just seeing me on TV,” she wrote in the Feb. 17 message. “Although I’m sure much of it is well-intentioned, I don’t need to be bombarded with comments about how my belly looking this way or that way CLEARLY means I will be needing this or that procedure, or how I shouldn’t be at work, or concerns about my “amniotic fluid” or any other wildly personal medical thing.”

The Fox News Star Steps Away From Gutfeld!

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Despite her commitment to her job amid her pregnancy, Timpf eventually took a step back from Gutfeld!. The show first revealed her absence just ahead of the Feb. 19 episode, announcing that Joe Machi, Sage Steele, Jeff Dye, and Emily Compagno would be on the show.

Timpf has not appeared on Gutfeld! since, nor has she addressed her absence.