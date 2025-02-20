Pregnant Fox News Personality Kat Timpf Misses ‘Gutfeld!’ as Baby’s Arrival Nears

Viewers tuning into Wednesday night’s episode of Gutfeld! may have noticed that one familiar face was absent. Longtime co-host Kat Timpf, who has been a staple on the talk show since its debut in 2015 and who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Cameron Friscia, sat out the episode.

Timpf’s absence from the show was announced just hours before the episode aired in a post shared to X by the official Gutfeld! account. However, a reason for her absence was not given. Timpf hasn’t addressed why she was missing from the show, and her most recent social media post came on Feb. 14 when she shared a clip from the talk show of herself talking about Valentine’s Day. Joining host Greg Gutfeld on Gutfeld! Wednesday night was Joe Machi, Sage Steele, Jeff Dye, and Emily Compagno.

Timpf’s unexpected Gutfeld! absence comes as she awaits the arrival of her first child with her husband. The Fox News personality announced in an emotional op-ed for Fox News in July that she was pregnant. Timpf wrote that she was surprised when she learned she was expecting in May 2024, as she “expected that I wouldn’t get pregnant, especially not naturally.” At the time, Timpf was 35, and since her pregnancy was considered a “geriatric pregnancy,” she “expected that I’d probably miscarry.”

In the emotional op-ed, Timpf went on to share that while she was “very excited to be pregnant,” it also “it’s felt cruel, at times disorienting, and a bit unfair to have to try and figure out how to be a mother when I can hardly remember what it’s like to have one.” Timpf revealed in the piece Nov. 5, 2024 would not only mark the 10-year anniversary of her mother’s death, but also six months of her pregnancy, adding, “what a world I get to tell my kid about. What a decade my mom missed.”

Rather than taking a step back from the spotlight following the announcement, Timpf decided to continue to work throughout the final days of her pregnancy. In addition to finishing up the final dates of her book tour, which wrapped in December when she was 32 weeks pregnant, Timpf also continued to appear on Gutfeld! up until the Feb. 19 episode, which came just a week after she told her followers on Instagram that she was “still working” and didn’t “want to stop working,” despite being “past my due date.”