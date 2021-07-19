Hilary Duff Hosts an All-Star Baby Music Class for Moms Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale and Megan Trainor

✖

Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore are expanding their Mommy Circle. The close friends shared a charming playdate with their babies -- Duff's 3-month-old Mae and Moore's 5-month-old August -- back in May, and now they're doing a baby music class with some other famous moms, including Ashley Tisdale and her 3-month-old daughter Jupiter and Megan Trainor and her 5-month-old son Riley.

The celebrity moms shared photos from the class on their Instagram stories. Alongside a photo of the babies all together on some blankets, Tisdale wrote "Cutest class" and thanked Duff for hosting. Tisdale shared a number of cute snaps of Jupiter, so the little girl could be following in her famous mama's footsteps.

Duff and Moore in particular have been close friends for years. Moore and Duff both rose to fame in the 2000s, even appearing on Vanity Fair's famous "Totally Raining Teens" cover in 2003 together, notes >E! News. The two have remained best friends, with Moore and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, both attending Duff and Koma's wedding in 2019. During the event, Goldsmith performed "A Little Bit of Everything," a song from Dawes' 2011 album Nothing Is Wrong.

Duff recently shared photos on her Instagram of Mae's home birth, singing the praises of mothers everywhere. "For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system," Duff began her caption. "The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power." The actress gave credit to Koma, who she called "the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls," and her "extraordinary" doula and Younger co-star Molly Bernard, "who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet" and "quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before." Duff's own mom was also present "to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside."

"The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all," she continued. "All hands on deck. Forever lol. This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily." Baby Mae joined Duff and Koma's 2-year-old daughter Banks and Duff's 8-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.