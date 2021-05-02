Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff Have Mom Team-up During Their Babies' Playdate

✖

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff might have a baby supergroup on their hands. The celebrity friends shared an adorable photo from a playdate for their infants. Although both Moore's son and Duff's daughter were crying, Moore already predicted that this was the first chapter of a "love story for the ages." Moore and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child, 2-month-old August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith in February, while Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed their second child, 1-month-old daughter Mae James Blair, in late March.

Moore's adorable photo includes the two babies laying on a blanket, with poor Mae crying. "When August met Mae: a love story for the ages," Moore wrote. Duff, 33, shared the picture on her Instagram Story Saturday, adding, "On the look out for a fall and winter friend." Moore, 37, also shared a photo of Gus sleeping on her chest. On Sunday, Duff posted a brief video of Mae in a deep sleep.

(Photo: Hilary Duff/@hilaryduff)

Moore and Duff both rose to fame in the 2000s, even appearing on Vanity Fair's famous "Totally Raining Teens" cover in 2003 together, notes E! News. The two have remained close friends, with Moore and Goldsmith both attending Duff and Koma's wedding in 2019. During the event, Goldsmith performed "A Little Bit of Everything," a song from Dawes' 2011 album Nothing Is Wrong.

Just days after Gus was born, Moore was back at filming This Is Us, in which she plays Rebecca Pearson. "Beck is back," she wrote at the time. "So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me)." The show, which earned Moore Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, is now in its fifth season. The season finale airs on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

As for Duff, she just landed a big new role. Last month, she was cast as the lead in How I Met Your Father, a sequel to How I Met Your Mother. It will follow the same format as HIMYM, with Duff playing Sophie, who explains to her son how she met his father in 2021. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will write the series, which received a 10-episode order from Hulu. MIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are executive producers. Duff became available for HIMYF after Disney+ scrapped her planned Lizzie McGuire sequel series.