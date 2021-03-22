Heidi Klum Stuns Without Makeup in 'All Natural' Photo Alongside Daughter Leni

✖

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum has been promoted to recurring co-star on her mother's Instagram page now that the 16-year-old is breaking into the modeling world herself. Klum, 47, featured Leni in one of her most recent snapshots, with Klum still looking amazing in a makeup-free photo. Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany's January issue.

"All-natural," Klum wrote in the caption for the post, published on Friday. She tagged her daughter's Instagram page and included the hashtags "mother-daughter," "no filter," "no retouching" and "in the car selfie." The post included four photos, all taken while Klum and Leni were in a car. As with many of Klum's posts, she did not allow comments from fans, but over 222,000 Instagram users liked the post. On Saturday, Klum shared photos from a fun day outside at home with Leni and her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 31. On Sunday, Klum returned to Instagram to share a strange video of herself eating a donut on the Germany's Next Top Model set.

After resisting calls from the fashion world to feature Leni for years, Klum finally allowed her to model when she turned 16. “She's old enough now,” Klum told PEOPLE in December. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

Leni might also follow her mother into the world of television. Klum said Leni will often join her when she films Germany's Next Top Model and takes in everything going on around her. "I think it's very interesting to her,” Klum explained. “When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be, and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

Klum will next be seen on U.S. TV when America's Got Talent returns for its 16th season on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. She will once again be joined by Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell at the judge's table. Actor Terry Crews is hosting again. Klum has been a judge on the show since Season 8 in 2013. Klum also won an Emmy in 2013 for co-hosting Project Runway with Tim Gunn.