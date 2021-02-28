Heidi Klum Bares All in 'Birthday-Suit Couture' Throwback Photo

✖

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum took her Instagram followers back two decades for a Flashback Friday post last week. She shared a 2001 photo taken by Matt Jones, showing the German supermodel in the nude, just wearing high heels. "Birthday-suit couture 2001 by Matt Jones," Klum wrote in the caption for the post, which has racked up over 138,000 likes.

Although Klum is used to being in the spotlight, her daughter Leni Klum, 16, has been wrestling some of that attention away. In December, Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of the Vogue Germany January issue, posing alongside her mother. Leni's father is Flavio Briatore, and she has three younger siblings from Klum's marriage to Seal, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11. Klum, 47, is now married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

Leni quickly followed up the Vogue Germany cover by opening Berlin Fashion Week on Jan. 20. She wore designs from Kaviar Gauche, Michael Sontag, Lala Berlin, and other major German designers during a virtual presentation notes PEOPLE. One of the outfits was created by Esther Perbrandt, who rose to fame on Klum's Making The Cut competition show.

"She's been doing fantastic. She's been wanting to model for quite some time," Klum said of her daughter in an interview with PEOPLE last week. "And I finally said yes because she's now old enough, she's almost 17. She started with the German Vogue cover and she has another cover that's coming out in two months." Klum later said it was "mindblowing" to see her daughter walk the catwalk for the first time.

"It's amazing to watch her do it all," Klum told PEOPLE. "She's been coming to my sets for her entire life and she's not really afraid of the cameras being stuck in her face. I do Germany's Next Top Model and she's done a lot of the shoots the models had to do. A lot of the times at the end of the shoots, she would be like, 'Now it's my turn!' off-camera. She's done so much over the years, she loves it. She loves it!"

Klum will next be back to work on America's Got Talent, which will return for a 16th season this year. All auditions for the new season are taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are returning to join Klum at the judge's table, while Terry Crews is hosting again. NBC has not announced a premiere date for the new season yet.

"We all feel like we have the luckiest job on the planet," Klum told PEOPLE of working on AGT Season 16. "It's so much fun, the variety aspect. All these different people now can participate from all over the world sending in their videotapes and even more people can participate."