Heidi Klum Kisses Her Lookalike Daughter Leni in Sweet New Photo

✖

Heidi Klum and her 16-year-old daughter Leni are showing off their tight mother-daughter bond. On Sunday, the teen took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snap of her and her mom sharing a kiss. The photo was shared without a caption and showed Klum and Leni sharing a brief peck on the lips. The Germany's Next Top Model star later reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story, where she added several heart stickers around the snap.

Leni is Klum's oldest child. Also mom to Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, the supermodel welcomed her daughter in 2004 following her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Klum's now ex-husband Seal adopted Leni in 2009. Now a teen, Leni has shown interest in following in her mother's footsteps. The America's Got Talent judge and Next Top Model host told PEOPLE in December that Leni had an interest in the fashion industry.

Double Take! Heidi Klum and Lookalike Daughter Leni, 16, Share a Sweet Smooch in New Photo​ https://t.co/64MzpZIed8 — People (@people) January 31, 2021

"She does want to do what I do," she told the outlet. "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

While Leni was able to get a taste of the industry thanks to her mom's work in it, she officially dipped her toes in the water when she and Klum appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue. The cover shoot marked Leni’s modeling debut, something the 16-year-old called “so much fun” and something that her mother couldn’t help but gush about.

In an Instagram post at the time, Klum expressed how "proud" she was of her daughter, adding, "and it's not because you've chosen your own path." She said, "no matter which path" Leni would choose "to go down, you would be your own woman," noting that she always knows "exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are." In the post, Klum said her daughter is "a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place."

Since making her modeling debut, Leni has gone on to do more modeling work. In January, the teen walked her very first runway, strutting the catwalk as she opened Berlin Fashion Week on January 20.