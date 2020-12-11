Heidi Klum Praises 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni for Her Debut Magazine Cover

✖

Heidi Klum is singing praise for her 16-year-old daughter Leni after she made her modeling debut. Leni made her debut alongside her mother on the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue, the mother-daughter duo wearing colorful matching pantsuits in a first-look image that they both shared to their respective Instagram accounts, the teen writing that she "had so much fun" during her first modeling gig.

In her own post, Klum couldn't help but gush over the moment, marking the first example of her daughter following in her supermodel footsteps. Sharing the image Thursday, Klum penned a heartfelt message to her daughter in German in which she expressed how "proud" she is of the teen, adding that "and it's not because you've chosen your own path." Klum, according to PEOPLE, said "no matter which path" Leni would chose "to go down, you would be your own woman," noting that she always knows "exactly what you want and what you don't want."

Dubbing her daughter her "mini me" and writing, "I'm so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are," the supermodel went on to reflect on her daughter's life, which she admitted "is not always easy." Klum acknowledged Leni "never had the possibility to grow up 'normal'" and pointed out how Leni always embraced "growing up with three different daddies." The former Victoria's Secret Angel – who is also mom to sons Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and daughter Lou, 11 – welcomed Leni in 2004 following her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Klum's now ex-husband Seal adopted Leni in 2009, and Klum is now married to Tom Kaulitz.

"And I would say: none of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals," Klum wrote. "And even more important... you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place."

Klum, who just last week said her daughter was showing a growing interest in modeling, ended her post with a direct message to her daughter on her life ahead and her career. The mom of four said "this Vogue [cover] is the best first step [in] the career you dream of. And even when it's a little hard for me to let you go off into the world, I will always do everything for you to be happy and fulfill your dreams." Klum said she is "so proud to be your mama."