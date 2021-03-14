'America's Got Talent' Season 16 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

NBC announced the premiere dates for its summer competition shows, including America's Got Talent. The show's 16th season will feature the return of Simon Cowell, who missed the last few episodes of the previous season due to a serious back injury he suffered at home. Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel will return as well, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews hosting again.

The peacock network's summer will kick off with American Ninja Warrior Season 13, which starts on Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall are returning to call the action, filmed in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. This season, the champion will receive $1 million if they can finish all four stages during the Las Vegas National Finals. There will be more than 400 competitors this season, with some as young as 15 years old since producers lowered the age limit.

"Ninja Warrior is a sport that has been rapidly growing across the country and kids of all ages are embracing it in record numbers," NBC noted in a statement. "Some of today’s most promising talent are younger competitors and now teenagers will have the chance to compete alongside adult athletes." American Ninja Warrior Season 12 drew 35 million viewers combined, NBC said.

America's Got Talent begins its 16th season on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET. NBC confirmed Cowell will be back after he missed the last stages of Season 15 due to his back injury. In August 2020, Cowell fell off an electric bike he was testing at his Malibu, California home and needed six hours of surgery to repair his spine. Although he is still recovering, he appears to be doing much better. In December, just four months after the accident, he was seen on a jet ski during a vacation in Barbados with girlfriend Lauren Silverman. NBC brought in Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson to fill in for Cowell in two episodes, but AGT finished its season with just the three remaining judges. Last season's winner was Brandon Leake, a spoken word poet.

Lastly, NBC will debut Making It Season 3 on Thursday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The series features former Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehner and Nick Offerman as hosts. The eight-episode season will feature talented creators who are challenged to make unique handmade projects. Trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan join the hosts as judges. Jimmy DiResta serves as Wood Shop Master.