Heather Rae El Moussa Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her growing baby bump! The Selling Sunset star, 35, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, took to Instagram Wednesday to share shots from a new photoshoot in which she's baring her belly in a partially open tan blazer and matching pants.

"Currently: the perfect mix of busy working mom-to-be and enjoying every moment of growing our boy," she began the caption. "I feel like even though I'm busier than ever I have so many moments where I pause to do little things like feel my belly or smile whenever I feel him kicking." Throughout her life, Heather said she's tried to "do everything with intention," and that includes approaching motherhood "with meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions."

"I want to be the type of mom who works and has an amazing career but who also is there for all of the moments, big or small, for our baby boy," she continued. "I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive and my only hope is that I can be one of his role models one day. I think setting these kinds of intentions early on is so important and even if you're not pregnant, you can do the same." Heather's musings on motherhood received a sweet comment from Tarek, 41, who wrote, "I miss you!!!!" alongside heart emojis.

Heather and Tarek celebrated a major milestone in her pregnancy late last month when they felt their baby kick for the first time. "We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him moving around and it was surreal," the Netflix star captioned the photo, which also featured Tarek's children, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"I promised you guys details so: I was told I wouldn't feel him move because I have an anterior placenta but last Sunday when Tarek and I were laying in bed relaxing, binging shows I started feeling him kicking !!! " Heather wrote. "He was kicking so hard and now ever since he kicks all throughout the day and at night. I'll sit up in bed at night and I can feel him kicking and moving around and it makes my heart melt." The moment was "extra special" because Tarek could be there when it happened. She added, "It was like the sweetest and best birthday gift to feel our baby boy ."