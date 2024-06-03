Hailey Bieber Gushes Over 'Baby Daddy' Justin Bieber in Social Shoutout

Hailey Bieber seems more in love with her husband than ever before. The expectant mother publicly gave her hubby some love on social media recently after dad-to-be Justin Bieber posted a series of photos. "Daily selfies," the "Baby" singer captioned the May 30 Instagram post. "Might delete." The pregnant supermodel responded, "Do not delete!!!!!!" before writing in a separate comment, "Baby daddy."

The married couple announced they are expecting their first child on May 9 in a joint social media post by sharing a video and pics of themselves from a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii and an accompanying maternity shoot. The longtime couple wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 after rekindling their on-and-off romance just months before.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Hailey has kept fans updated online with chic maternity shots and even shared that her cravings are currently egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. The couple's pregnancy has reportedly given them a much-needed spark.

Fans were under the impression that they could have been divorcing ahead of the baby news as their reported marital strife escalated in the last year. Sources say the baby has given them a fresh start.

"They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family," the insider said, adding that "It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments," Cosmopolitan reports.

They also have recruited to their faith. As for why they decided to renew their wedding vows, the source notes they did it to "embrace a new chapter together" and "renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three."