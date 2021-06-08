Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her and Daughter Apple's Yearly Piercing Tradition

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow and her 17-year-old daughter Apple Martin share a special annual mother-daughter tradition. As the Politician actress launches her new Goop G. Label Jewelry collection, she revealed that the line was inspired by her daughter, who she said she gets a new piercing with each year on Apple's birthday.

Paltrow opened up about the unique mother-daughter tradition when modeling the Apple Circle Pavé Drop Earrings for the line in a recent Goop Instagram post. In the caption, the proud mom, who is also mom to son Moses, wrote that "every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing—it's this little tradition we have." She went on to say that her daughter "was a big inspiration for this collection" and even helped her "refine the designs. She'll definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings."

Apple's namesake earrings feature a trio of hoops that are punctuated with 44 diamonds that catch "the light beautifully." They retail at $1,450. The earrings are one of six classic pieces Paltrow designed for Goop's debut jewelery collection. The line ranges in price from $650 for a Fiene Yellow Gold And Pavé Ear Cuff to $2,500 for the Deven Link Necklace, with other pieces including earrings and rings, all of which Paltrow modeled herself in various Goop social media posts. In launching the line, Paltrow opened up about her connection to jewelry.

"I don't differentiate between day and night. If I invest in a great piece of jewelry, I'm going to wear it all the time: I'll sleep in it, wear it on the red carpet and pick up [my son] Moses from school in it," she said. "There's something about precious metals and gems – stones can feel cleansing, and gold is so warm. When you wear them, there’s almost a communal energy transferred back and forth. It's emotional."

While Apple helped inspire the most recent Goop launch, it was not the teen's first time helping with her mother's wellness brand. In July 2020, the teen posed alongside her mom at their home to model the brand's G. Label July Core Collection, with the photos snapped by Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk. According to Page Six, Apple also helped consult on and launch a new skincare product, proving that she just may be following in her mother’s footsteps.