Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Note From Daughter Apple After 'Stressful Day'

Did Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter approve this post? The actress used Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet note she had received from her daughter, 16-year-old Apple, who wrote her mom a quick note to lift her up on a difficult day. Paltrow posted a photo of a small blue note, which read, "I love you. I'm sorry you're having a stressful day.

There was also a small heart drawn on the paper, and Paltrow wrote in her caption, "It's the little things," along with an apple emoji. Paltrow occasionally shares photos of her kids on Instagram, though Apple wasn't thrilled about a picture her mom chose for a March 2019 post of the pair on a ski lift. "Mom we have discussed this," the teen commented. "You may not post anything without my consent."

To celebrate Apple's 15th birthday a few months later, Paltrow shared a snap of her daughter holding a rose in her mouth that had been approved by the teen, judging by a text message exchange between the pair that Paltrow posted. "Also here are some options of apple approved birthday posts," Apple wrote. Paltrow texted back, "Oh why thank you. Don't need to break the old Internet again, now do we?" Her daughter replied, "Yeah let's not."

Paltrow shares Apple and 14-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, and she told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January that the pandemic has been a bit more difficult on Moses than his sister.

"I think Moses, my 14-year-old son, is having the hardest time with it," she said. "What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just solo outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that."

"It's tough on the ones who are still in the most intense developmental stages, I've sort of observed. My daughter is 16, she knows who she is, she's got her friends. My son would have started high school in September, and I think it's hard socially. But I've also been so amazed by how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been. So hats off to all these kids around the world who are getting through it."