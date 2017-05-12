Gwyneth Paltrow Is Ageless With Her New Look

I swear that last week I didn’t need glasses… #44 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Whether she’s hitting the red carpet or just having a casual day out with her two kids, Gwyneth Paltrow is flawless and always on fleek.

The Academy Award-winning actress and entrepreneur behind lifestyle brand, Goop took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal a brand new look, courtesy of a stellar pair of bold, black-framed glasses that are super complementary to her style.

In the photograph snapped with an au naturale flair, Paltrow captioned the smiley selfie as saying, “I swear that last week I didn’t need glasses…”Adding the hashtag, “44” and indicating the addition of glasses are a sign of the times.

But, let’s be honest — Paltrow still looks like she could be carded and even pass for the older sister of her daughter, Apple and son, Moses.

Last month, the Oscar winner celebrated her son, Moses’ 11th birthday with a sweet snap shared to her social media, writing, “Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express.”

Moses is the actress’ only son with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. After 10 years of marriage, the couple split in March 2014 but have been very open since about their “consciously uncoupling” and creating an effective co-parenting dynamic.

