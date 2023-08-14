Gwen Stefani's Son Makes His Live Musical Debut at Blake Shelton's Bar

Kingston Rossdale is following in the musical footsteps of mom Gwen Stefani and dad Gavin Rossdale, taking to the stage for his first public performance Friday. The 17-year-old even had a little bit of help from stepfather Blake Shelton, as he made his live music debut at the country star's bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Shelton introduced his stepson to the crowd as a special guest after performing a free acoustic show at the venue. "I've very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever," The Voice alum can be heard saying in videos taken by fans and shared to social media.. "This guy's an artist, he's the real deal and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance."

"His music is rock so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17 years old, everybody," Shelton continued. "Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody!" The teenager then stepped onstage, where he performed a couple of rock songs while accompanied by a guitarist and a keyboardist. Following his final song, Kingston gave Shelton a huge hug, and Shelton pulled up a stool to return to his own set – albeit with another special guest.

"I mean, I'm not gonna let him close out the show. You know what I mean?" he teased. "I'm still in competition mode a little bit." Asking the crowd, "I was trying to think, how do you follow that?" one fan could be heard shouting, "With Gwen!" and Shelton didn't disappoint. The country star began playing No Doubt's "Don't Speak" on his guitar, which signalled to Stefani to join him on stage, where she grabbed a mic and performed the iconic '90s song.

Stefani and Gavin also share sons Zuma Rossdale, 14, and Apollo Rossdale, 9, whom they welcomed before their 2015 split after 13 years of marriage. After meeting on The Voice, Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in 2021, and just last month celebrated two years of marriage. Posting a photo from their wedding on Instagram, Shelton wrote simply, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you."