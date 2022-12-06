Gwen Stefani Tears up Over Her and Blake Shelton's Final Season on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton has been a staple on The Voice since the series first premiered. But, Shelton revealed in October that he would be leaving the competition after Season 23 (the show is currently airing Season 22). Considering that he will be leaving next season, this means that Season 22 will be the last that he'll serve as a coach alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight about The Voice, Stefani got emotional about this being the last season that she'll appear on with her husband.

Stefani spoke with ET ahead of Monday's semifinals and the conversation naturally turned to her husband's major news. She first said about Season 22, "It's just been a really amazing season, too short. It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks." She continued to reflect on her journey with The Voice, which ended up bringing Shelton into her life.

"I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she added. "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine." Shelton first shared the news about his The Voice departure in October. While he said that he would be exiting from the series, he did share that he'll still appear on the next season, 23, before his final bow.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton said on Instagram, as transcribed by Deadline. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week." Shelton went on to discuss his lengthy Voice journey and, of course, mentioned how he met his wife thanks to the series.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani," he added. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"