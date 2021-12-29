Grimes Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Baby Bump Photo

Grimes is sparking pregnancy rumors thanks to one very… peculiar Instagram post. On Tuesday, she posted a futuristic-looking photo in which she showcases what appears to be a baby bump. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is a mother to one son, X Æ A-Xii, with her ex, Elon Musk.

Grimes is pretty unrecognizable in the photo. The singer got an out-of-this-world makeover for the shoot, as she dons an orange ensemble with touches of armor. She can also be seen holding what appears to be a sword. However, the most striking part of the photo is the fact that Grimes shows off a growing baby bump. Now, while this could very likely have been a look that she donned for the photoshoot, it didn’t stop fans from speculating that she’s pregnant with her second child.

The comments section was flooded with Grimes’ followers wondering if she’s expecting. Many fans simply questioned, “Pregnant?” One fan wrote that there could be “ANOTHER X” on the way in reference to her son’s unique name. Alas, until Grimes explicitly states that she’s pregnant, this is simply speculation.

As previously mentioned, Grimes is already a mother to X Æ A-Xii, whom she welcomed with Musk. In May 2020, the pair welcomed their first child together (Musk also shares five sons with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson). Grimes announced her pregnancy in January of that same year. Of course, she did so in truly wild fashion. To announce the news, she posted a rather explicit photo in which she showcased herself topless with only a graphic of a baby in her belly covering her upper body.

Grimes and Musk reportedly broke up this year. They began dating back in May 2018 and made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala that same month. In September 2021, the SpaceX founder confirmed that they were “semi-separated” during an interview with Page Six. He told the outlet, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”