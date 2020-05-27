Grimes Reveals Godmother of Her and Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii

✖

It's already been a few weeks since Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together, a boy whom they named X AE A-Xii (or X Æ A-12). Now, a new detail has emerged about the little one — his godmother. According to KoreaBoo.com, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, reportedly revealed her son's godmother in a conversation with one of her fans on Instagram.

The news emerged thanks to a comment that a fan left on one of Grimes' recent Instagram posts. In the comments section, they asked whether Go Won, a singer from South Korea who is part of the girl group Loona, was the godmother of X AE A-Xii. The "Genesis" singer then replied in the affirmative. Although, it wasn't long before fans weighed in on the exchange, with one even asking whether Go Won was aware of this fact. While it's unclear whether Go Won knows about the honor, she and Grimes do have a history with one another.

Grimes contributed vocals to Loona's track "love4eva," a fact which she announced back in May of 2018. At the time, she wrote on Twitter that she got to record some "insane vocals" for one of her "fave k pop groups." About a month after she posted the message, Musk replied to express just how much of a fan he is of the group, as well. He replied simply with the name of the group, "Loona," and a couple of lightning bolt emojis to indicate that he's a big fan. So, it's not too far out of the realm of possibility that the couple named Go Won as the godmother to their baby boy.

In early May, it was reported that Musk and Grimes had welcomed their first child together. The Tesla CEO broke the news on Twitter, telling his followers that "Mom & baby all good." Shortly after the announcement, the couple revealed the name of their little one and consequently shocked the world in the process. They revealed that their son's name was X Æ A-12 Musk. Their son's name would be pronounced like "X Ash Archangel," with both Grimes and Musk expressing different meanings and pronunciations behind their child's unique moniker. Due to California state laws, the couple has since had to change their son's name. The state only allows the 26 characters in the alphabet to be included in the name, which is why Grimes and Musk have since legally changed their son's name to X AE A-Xii, utilizing Roman Numerals in lieu of the number 12.