Grimes Posts New Baby Bump Photo Following Pregnancy Announcement With Elon Musk

Yesterday, singer Grimes broke the news to her fans that she and boyfriend Elon Musk were expecting a child together. Her original Instagram post was taken down due to nudity, but she posted the same photo with parts of it censored. Now, she took to social media again to share a different photo, relaying the exciting news that the two are going to be parents together and fans are thrilled with excitement!

“CONGRATS QUEEN,” one fan wrote, while someone else echoed, “That’s going to be an extremely intelligent and creative child. Congrats!” She shared the same photo to her Instagram page where more followers poured in with loving comments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grimes and Musk have been together since May 2018 and although their relationship has been heavily criticized before, they’ve managed to prove those against their romance wrong, and now with a baby on the way, they seem to be proving that they’re happier than ever at the moment.

In the first photo that Grimes had to take down and replace, showed the singer topless while her belly was covered with a graphic of a child as her hair hung down in four braids around her upper body. Originally, the NSFW photo had to be removed because she revealed parts of her body that aren’t allowed to be shown on the social media platform. So she reposted the same photo with certain areas covered up with her braids. It appears she was fully aware the Instagram might take the photo down when she replied to a commenter.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” she wrote. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame and decided it was sum weird internalized self hated to feel uncomfortable about my body. hope ur having a nice day!”

While this will be the 31-year-old’s first child, this will not be the first for the Tesla founder. He has five children from his first marriage with author Justine Wilson. Wilson and Musk first met in college and have twin boys who were born in 2004, and triplets who were born in 2006. The two share custody of their children currently.

Fans were wary at first when Musk and Grimes first got together because of their 18-year age difference. Musk as yet to comment on the news.