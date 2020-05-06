Grimes Explains Meaning Behind Her and Elon Musk's Son's Name, X AE A-12, But Fans Are Still Confused
Grimes recently attempted to explain the meaning behind the name of her newborn son with Elon Musk, X Æ A-12, but fans are still confused. In a tweet, Grimes broke down the name and explained what each section of it represents. Beginning with the "X," Grimes referred to it as "the unknown variable."
Moving on, the new mom explained the "Æ" as "my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)." Next, the A-12 is for the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. "A-12 = precursor to [SR-71] (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." Furthermore, the "A" is also meant to represent the word "Archangel." This is apparently a reference to her favorite song, though she did not clarify the artist.
•X, the unknown variable ⚔️— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020
•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍
+
(A=Archangel, my favorite song)
(⚔️🐁 metal rat)
Finally, the number 12 represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat, which Grimes notes as "metal rat." This is relevant as 2020 is the Year of the Metal Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac. Many social media users are still deeply confused about the name, even after Grimes' explanation, and they are letting her know. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
May 6, 2020
thank you for explaining i did not understand anything ❤️— Seth Everman (@SethEverman) May 6, 2020
SO HIS NAME REALLY IS THISS OMFGG HOW DO WE PRONOUNCE IT??— ✩ (@gagasyuyi) May 6, 2020
ok that’s cool and all but how do u pronounce it— Tippity (@tippitytoptweet) May 6, 2020
oh dear we were all praying this was a joke— porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) May 6, 2020
WAIT SO YALL WERENT JOKING???— sofía nsfr (@xovoz) May 6, 2020
me trying to pronounce that babys name : pic.twitter.com/j8GUZlz5Qd— ًgabe (@beIIqrkes) May 6, 2020
how do we pronounce it???— gibson (@aworldaIone) May 6, 2020
Us tryna to figure out how his name is properly pronouncedMay 6, 2020
Thanks this didn’t help at all— honest jabe (@jaynooch) May 6, 2020
Chuck e cheese animatronic robots wondering how to spell X Æ A-12 name in his birthday party pic.twitter.com/f7EEgRRZNO— 𝚃 𝚓𝚞𝚒𝚗Æ 𝙰- 𝟷𝟸 (@majiddave) May 6, 2020
It’s X Æ A-12, get it right— Soviet (@SovietEdits) May 6, 2020
May 6, 2020
People are saying Æ Is pronounced Ash and A-12 means Archangel so it’s X Ash Archangel musk I think— Jahquzi (@Jahquzi) May 6, 2020