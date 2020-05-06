Grimes Explains Meaning Behind Her and Elon Musk's Son's Name, X AE A-12, But Fans Are Still Confused

Grimes recently attempted to explain the meaning behind the name of her newborn son with Elon Musk, X Æ A-12, but fans are still confused. In a tweet, Grimes broke down the name and explained what each section of it represents. Beginning with the "X," Grimes referred to it as "the unknown variable."

Moving on, the new mom explained the "Æ" as "my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)." Next, the A-12 is for the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. "A-12 = precursor to [SR-71] (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." Furthermore, the "A" is also meant to represent the word "Archangel." This is apparently a reference to her favorite song, though she did not clarify the artist.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Finally, the number 12 represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat, which Grimes notes as "metal rat." This is relevant as 2020 is the Year of the Metal Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac. Many social media users are still deeply confused about the name, even after Grimes' explanation, and they are letting her know. Scroll down to see what people are saying.