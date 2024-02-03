'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick Engaged to Bollywood Actress Amy Jackson

Spotted: Ed Westwick is officially off the market. The Gossip Girl alum has proposed to Amy Jackson, with the Bollywood actress taking to Instagram to share sweet photos of the proposal and the aftermath, which took place in Switzerland. With a ring emoji at the end, Jackson captioned the series of photos, "Hell YES." It's quite a way to end the first month of the year, and now they have quite a year ahead of them.

Not surprisingly, many people took to the comments to reference the CW teen drama. Some fans merely posted gifs from Gossip Girl, with the majority of those being of Westwick's on-screen love interest Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf. Others were happy that the actor had "found his Blair" and that GG was about to get the biggest news ever.

According to People, the duo met at Silverstone Racetrack in 2021 at an Aston Martin event. Westwick had asked her out on a double date with their dogs. They made things Instagram official the following year, also making their red carpet debut together in July 2022 at the National Film Awards. Jackson has a 4-year-old son, whom she shares with former partner, George Panayiotou.

Since making their relationship public, the two have not been shy about showing off their love on Instagram, whether it's from an event or vacation. The sweet posts will only continue to grow during their engagement and even more, as they show off their life as a married couple once they walk down the aisle. Hopefully, Gossip Girl won't get in the way, but maybe we can look forward to a GG reunion at the wedding?

Jackson is most known for her work in the Bollywood film industry. She made her debut U.S. role in Season 3 of Supergirl, recurring as Imra Ardee. Westwick, on the other hand, is most known as Chuck Bass on the original Gossip Girl. Other projects include White Gold, Son of Rambow, Romeo & Juliet, Freaks of Nature, and most recently, Deep Fear. The two have yet to appear in a project together, but hopefully that will change in the future.

Now that Ed Westwick has finally found his Blair with Amy Jackson, it's going to be exciting to see the couple's next chapter. As long as Gossip Girl doesn't mess it up.