'Good Morning America': Michael Strahan Celebrates Proud Dad Milestone

Michael Strahan couldn't be any prouder of his kids. The Good Morning America co-anchor's 18-year-old twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have graduated high school and are about to embark on their collegiate careers, Strahan celebrating his girls on social media amid their major life milestones.

The two teens, whom Strahan shares with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, both attended different high schools and therefore graduated on different dates. The first turning of the tassle came two weeks ago when Strahan took to Instagram to share news that Sophia graduated and would soon be heading off to Duke University. Sharing several photos from graduation day, including an image of Sophia proudly holding her diploma, the beaming dad wrote," my baby girl graduated. I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can't wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you!" The celebrations picked up again on Wednesday when the Pro Football Hall of Famer shared news that Isabella graduated and was "on to USC."

"So proud of you, [Isabella Strahan]," Strahan captioned a gallery of images from graduation day. "Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can't wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! [Girl Dad]."

The back-to-back graduations were marked with plenty of cheers from Strahan's 1.5 million Instagram followers. Strahan's GMA co-star Ginger Zee took to the comments to write, "can't imagine the pride you must feel... congrats to all." Actor Terry Crews joined in with, "Congrats!" Meanwhile, Deborah Roberts added, "Beautiful family. Congratulations grads!!" Reacting to the posts, one fan commented, "I think it's beyond cool that you separate the experiences for your girls. You have twins and they both graduated and doing great things!"

Strahan shares Isabelle and Sophia with Muggli. The pair married in 1999 before calling it quits in 2006, their separation leading to a years-long custody battle. Strahan is also dad to daughter, Tanita, 31, and son, Michael Jr., 28, whom he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. As his two youngest prepare to head off to college, the GMA star is preparing to become an empty nester, something that Strahan told Yahoo back in December is "bittersweet." Strahan shared, "the bitter part is, of course, I'm going to miss my kids when they're gone. But the sweet part is that they get a chance to grow and become adults."