Michael Strahan Blasts NFL Legend Joe Staley to Support Giants Rookie Player Kayvon Thibodeaux

Michael Strahan took aim at an NFL legend to support a New York Giants rookie player. Former San Francisco 49ers Joe Staley and Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux got into a Twitter war during and after the NFC Championship game. Staley took aim at Thibodeaux for only recording four sacks this season which led to Strahan coming out of nowhere and taking a shot at Staley.

You also had a great career and should be proud. Don't go after a rookie and my kicker," Strahan wrote on Twitter. [Kayvon Thibodeaux] had 4 sacks this year. I had 2 1/2 on you you're (sic) rookie year and I was old at that point so don't forgot (sic) that. Let my young guy live!!"

This started when Thibodeaux was watching the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and tweeted that he beleive the Giants could beat them. "Way this game look (sic) we might be better than the 49rs," he wrote in a tweet. The Giants lost to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, and when Staley saw the tweet, he decided to go after Thibodeaux.

"Ur a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles," Staley wrote. "Don't let the New York media affect you too much." From there, Thibodeaux asked Staley "Who are you," which then led to Staley calling him out for having four sacks. Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes took shots at Staley by asking Thibodeaux a question.

"Hey [Thibodeaux] ask Joe if you can see his NFC Championship Rings?" Tynes said. "You are a rookie so maybe you don't know this but the 'loser' of the Super Bowl gets a ring for winning their conference and he has two!" Staley then made fun of Tynes for being a kicker, and that's when Strahan entered the chat.

Strahan, a co-host of Good Morning America and an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, was a member of the Giants from 1993-2007. In his 15 seasons in the NFL, the 51-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, named to the All-Pro Team six times, named Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 and led the Giants to a Super Bowl win in 2007.

Staley, 38, played for the 49ers from 2007-2019. In his 13 seasons, Staley was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, named to the All-Pro Second Team three times and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.