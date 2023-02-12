Michael Strahan Trolls Deion Sanders for His Pants Being 'Too Tight'

Michael Strahan is working hard as part of the Fox Sports team broadcasting the Super Bowl in Arizona on Sunday. The event once again puts Strahan close to his NFL past, including some of his friends from when he was in the league.

Thursday saw Strahan have a little fun with NFL great Deion Sanders and his very tight choice of fashion. "Had to let [Deion Sanders] know his pants were too tight," Strahan wrote in the caption with a "LOL." "Always good to see my brotha COACH PRIME!"

Some in Strahan's comments were trying to give the Good Morning America co-host a little grief for his own outfit choice being too tight. Viewers of the video that Strahan posted can decided on their own, but for us there is a clear line of difference. And both are fine at the end of the day.

Strahan has been away from his post on Good Morning America this week, replaced by Rebecca Jarvis once again who was thrilled to be working alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. She's been filling for Strahan throughout the week, with the former New York Giants star only appearing on Tuesday's episodel

Part of the reason for Strahan's absence was his major interview with LeBron James on Wednesday. The pair discussed James' newly minted NBA scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the honor. Strahan got to chat with James before the star's game with the New York Knicks, but he soon would end up in Arizona at the site for the Super Bowl.

Strahan is also promoting a Super Bowl-inspired clothing line under the MSX x Starter Collection, with jackets featuring Super Bowl LVII's official logo and other nods to Arizona.

He and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham did a little promotion for the clothing line, which he once again used as a moment to acknowledge the fit. "You are good to take the tags off because the fit is right," Strahan wrote in the caption, adding another "LOL" to the end.