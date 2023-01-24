Michael Strahan 'Humbled' by Latest Honor

Michael Strahan began 2023 with a major accolade. On Monday, Jan. 23, the Good Morning America co-anchor and Pro Football Hall of Famer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the first star dedicated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's sports entertainment category

Strahan, who in October was named New York State Broadcaster of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association, documented the special moment on Instagram by sharing a gallery of images and videos that began with a photo of himself in front of his star. In the post, Strahan said he was "honored and humbled to receive a star on the [Hollywood Walk of Fame]," adding that "many people have been there with me along the way, and I am tremendously grateful to you all. I'm just having fun, and when you have fun and work hard... Anything is possible."

Honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, Strahan attended the special event with his mother Louise Strahan and three of his four children. His GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts also attended the celebration. His star was presented by Terry Crews, who said, "there is nothing that symbolizes stardom more than Strahan," before later adding, "it's so truly inspiring to me, to every person out there as a Black man, as an athlete, as every American should strive to be the kind of person you are. And the one word I have for Michael Strahan is 'integrity.'" Strahan also spoke at the Monday event, telling the crowd after being presented with a certificate from the city of Los Angeles, "You kind of wake up and you're here. But I'm happy I'm here, because I never thought I'd make it here."

"I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way," he continued, per ABC News. "But you look and you wonder what's your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important."

A notable figure in both the sports and broadcasting world, Strahan was drafted by the New York Giants in 1993, where he was a defensive end for the team. He played his final season in the NFL in 2007, helping to lead the Giants to victory during Super Bowl 42 over the New England Patriots. He was named to the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the sport's highest honor. Prior to joining GMA in 2016, Strahan was part of the nationally syndicated talk show LIVE with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016. He and Kelly Ripa were co-winners of the 2015 and 2016 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Strahan has been with Fox NFL Sunday since 2008 and earned multiple Sports Emmy Award nominations.