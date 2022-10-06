'Good Morning America': Michael Strahan Hits Big Career Milestone

Michael Strahan just hit a big milestone in his broadcasting career. The Good Morning America co-anchor has been named New York State Broadcaster of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association. Along with his work on Good Morning America, the New York Giants legend is also an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and is the host of the ABC game show $100,000 Pyramid.

"We are honored to recognize Michael Strahan as our Broadcaster of the Year for 2022," David Donovan, the President of the New York State Broadcasters Association, said in a statement. "This was a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors. Strahan is a tour de force in television. You see his award-winning talent every morning when he co-anchors ABC's Good Morning America. NFL games would not be the same without his insights and analysis. He brings a perspective that can only be provided by a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"His broadcast versatility can be seen as the host of the top-rated show The $100,000 Pyramid. Moreover, he has made his mark as a producer of numerous award-winning programs with SMAC Entertainment. Strahan has written a book and as an entrepreneur, he's launched several highly successful clothing lines, accessories, as well as a recent skincare line." Strahan will receive his award at a special luncheon at the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Oct. 20.

This is not the only upcoming honor for Strahan. In 2023, the Pro Football Hall of Famer will be inducted into the sports entertainment section of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "WOW… all smiles from me finding out I will be receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame!" Strahan wrote on Twitter last year. "What makes it even more special is to be the first nominee for the new sports entertainment category. To everyone out there, don't let anyone limit what you can achieve."

Strahan joined Good Morning America in 2016 after being part of the nationally syndicated talk show LIVE with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016. He and Kelly Ripa were co-winners of the 2015 and 2016 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Strahan has been with Fox NFL Sunday since 2008 and earned multiple Sports Emmy Award nominations.