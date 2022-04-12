Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter's Major Achievement

✖

Michael Strahan recently took to social to celebrate a major achievement for his model daughter, Isabella. Over on Instagram, the proud dad shared a video of him at Isabelle's first fashion show. The happy father is seen beaming with joy as she prepares for her walk, and then flashes a loving look as she traverses the platform in a few different gowns.

"Very proud of you, [Isabella], for crushing your first runway this weekend for [designer Sherri Hill]!!!!" Strahan exclaimed. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!" Strahan then added hashtags for "Proud Dad" and "Girl Dad." The former pro footballer's followers have showered the post comments with kind words for dad and daughter. "Oh, my, goodness! Your baby girl is now a beautiful grown young lady. When did this happen? I remember her as a toddler, then grade school and now the caterpillar has evolved into a stunning butterfly!" one person exclaimed.

A single father of four, Strahan has always gushed over how important his children are to him. "Sometimes life gets serious for us as adults, but looking at my kids, it lets me know that you're allowed to have fun – you're allowed to have mindless fun," the Good Morning America host told PEOPLE back in 2016. "And you're allowed to be yourself and act like no one is watching." He added, "I think that is the most valuable lesson that I've learned from them. They keep on teaching me every day, so I'm always willing to learn."

Reflecting on how his own childhood helped shape him into the father he became, Strahan shared, "The most important thing my mother and father taught me: respect. And when I say respect, [I mean] respect for other people but most of all, respect for yourself. If you have respect for yourself, then I think you'll definitely treat other people and go about things the right way. And I love that."

When it comes to offering advice to other parents, Strahan recalls once telling a new-dad friend, "There is no advice – they don't come with a manual!" He continued, "You have to figure it out. That's the excitement about being a new parent. They won't break. They're tougher than you think, and you'll find out when you have more that you were over-exaggerated on the first one."